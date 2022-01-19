This Contestant is Bigg Boss 15 Winner, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is just a week away. It is known that Bigg Boss Hindi makers announced that they were extending the show by two more weeks, but in the last two weeks makers have not eliminated any contestants so for.

Following that, speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 15 makers might extend the show again. Anyway, according to a poll on social media platform, Karan Kundrra is in the lead with the highest votes.

Karan was always in the second position, whereas Tejasswi in the first. But for the first time, Karan has overtaken Tejasswi. Karan and Tejasswi have grabbed the attention of the audience with their romance and chemistry inside the glass house.

In yesterday's episode, Karan and Tejasswi's parents gave a green signals to their relationship, and viewers are in awe of their happiness.

From day one, Karan has given his best in every task. He always kept his personal relationship with other contestants aside when he performed taskx. Karan Kundrra's fans are working hard to make him the winner of the show. But speculations are abound that Bigg Boss makers (Colors TV) are planning to make Tejasswi as the winner.

If you are among the close observers of Bigg Boss Hindi, then you might know that the contestant who works for Colors will most likely be the winner of the show. As per that logic, audience feel that Tejasswi will bag the trophy. Let's see what happens.