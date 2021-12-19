This Contestant is Audience Favourite to Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The most awaited moment for the contestants and fans has come. The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 starts today from 6:00 pm onwards. To give five much entertainment to the fans, the show makers are ready with different tasks. Sai Pallavi, Nani, Sukumar, Shriya Saran, Rajamouli, Krithi Shetty, and Alia Bhat are the chief guests for the grand show.

Speaking about the contestants, it is known that Sunny, Maanas, Shannu, Sreerama Chandra, and Siri are in the top five. Based on netizens' reviews, Sreerama Chandra will win the title.

Netizens who are following the episode from the start of the show are clearly saying that Sreerama Chandra is their favourite contestant. Because Sreerama Chandra did not create any unnecessary drama in the house. Even though it was a tough situation, he fought for that and did not give up. Though the contestants said those who were close to Sreerama Chandra were getting eliminated, he took it easy, but he did not let his anger out on other contestants.

To get sympathy, he never brought any personal issues to the task. The most important thing was that netizens liked him for the way he gave respect to the contestants.

After observing all these things, netizens consider Sreerama Chandra as their favourite contestant, and they want Sreerama Chandra to lift the trophy.