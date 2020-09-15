Confusion Around Rana's Lineup Of Projects

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati's Aranya was supposed to release in theatres but because of lockdown, the film got postponed. The film will have a release in multiple languages and there is no clarity on when the movie hits the screens.

On the other side, Rana is not shooting for his movies yet. He has to wrap up the shoot for the film Virata Parvam, under Venu Udugula direction. The makers completed a majority of the film's shoot and are currently waiting to finish the rest of the film. But, there is no talk about the film.

Rana will also have to start a new movie under the direction of Gunasekhar. Titled Hiranyakashyapa, the film is in the discussions for a long time. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will hit the floors.

The fans are waiting for an update on Rana's lineup but the actor seems relaxed.