Condolences Pour In For Taraka Ratna's Demise

Tollywood actor and Telugu Desham Party’s leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 39, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Taraka Ratna collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a road show in Kuppan in Chittoor district on January 27th. After collapsing, he was immediately taken to the nearby Kuppam hospital, and later he was moved to Bengaluru due to his critical condition. Earlier, the sources said he was responding to the treatment, but on Saturday night, Taraka Ratna’s family declared his death after battling for his life for 20 days.

Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and other directors reacted on Twitter, mourning Tarak Ratna’s death. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief," tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard!



He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone!



My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

#TarakaRatna 💔. I hate this. I am not able to believe this. Numb. 💔 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 18, 2023

Really saddened to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu

💔🙏

Such a kind soul, gone too soon..

RIP brother 🙏

Strength to the family and loved ones.. — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) February 18, 2023

A kind , always smiling, Humble person... is no more with us.

Will miss u Tarak Bhayya... May u always be at peace in the heavens. #Tarakaratna 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FJu1MLY1WF — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) February 18, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu.

Gone too soon.



Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #OmShanti — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) February 19, 2023