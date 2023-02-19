Condolences Pour In For Taraka Ratna's Demise

Feb 19, 2023, 09:14 IST
Tollywood actor and Telugu Desham Party’s leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 39, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Taraka Ratna collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a road show in Kuppan in Chittoor district on January 27th. After collapsing, he was immediately taken to the nearby Kuppam hospital, and later he was moved to Bengaluru due to his critical condition. Earlier, the sources said he was responding to the treatment, but on Saturday night, Taraka Ratna’s family declared his death after battling for his life for 20 days.

Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and other directors reacted on Twitter, mourning Tarak Ratna’s death. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief," tweeted Mahesh Babu.


