Condolences Pour in For Superstar Krishna on Twitter

It is sad but true. Superstar Krishna is no more. Krishna passed away at the age of 79 duet to cardiac arrest. Superstar Krishna's tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Tollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences. Check out the reactions on social media...

A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity😊 the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ccJlBP1CZd — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 15, 2022

Heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire Ghattamaneni family

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 You will always be in our hearts and around us SuperStar Krishna garu! Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/jvF3BvxW2D — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 15, 2022

SUPER STAR KRISHNA ⭐️

End of an era.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan. 💔 — Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SuperStarKrishna garu💐. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. Om shanti 🙏#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/GWY9x6ry36 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 15, 2022

Shocked and Saddened on hearing this heartbreaking news about Superstar Krishna Garu.. Huge loss to Telugu Cinema 🙏🙏

He is a Pure soul, meeting him was one of the greatest moments for me.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the Family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) November 15, 2022

A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of “Superstar” truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans 🙏. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 15, 2022