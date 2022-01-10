RIP Bob Saget: Condolences Pour In For US Comedian And Full House Star

Bob Saget, the US comedian who won the hearts of many with Full House was found dead in a hotel room in Florida. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.

The news of the actor's death came as a shock to the entire film industry. Tributes pour in from grieving fans and fraternity... Here are the tweets...

Bob Saget was an awesome awesome guy. i’m heartbroken. loved bob. RIP @bobsaget #bobsaget — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) January 10, 2022