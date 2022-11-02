Comedy Central Offers Exciting Line-up From November 2022

Comedy Central – One of the leading networks in English Entertainment, is all up for bringing some of its best and most-admired shows for its viewers this November. With the advent of new shows to the list, the channel is all set to take care of all your entertainment this month!

Starting from the first week of November, the channel will bring the best of the classic and new sitcoms to the viewers in its exciting programming block. The many titles that this network is bringing to its global audience is the perfect entertainment for the whole family, for the whole of November!

Below are the shows and the highlights that will feature all of November on Comedy Central –

Young Sheldon

As a special Children’s Day gift, you can binge-watch the entire Season 5 of this hilarious sitcom starring Iain Armitage. Follow the story of the iconic Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, long before he became the brilliant scientist while still being that eccentric and stubborn person we all love! This season shows the way he deals with college, difficult friends, and the family crisis. Tune into Comedy Central this 14th November Monday 9 am onwards and watch the entire season this Children’s Day.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

A classic American sitcom that follows the life story of six best friends that come across each other in completely unexpected ways and go on to build a life together. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of these six thirty-somethings living in Manhattan. The story begins with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) fleeing from her wedding and seeking help from her friend Monica (Courteney Cox). Later, Rachel joins Monica’s friend circle, which includes Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew

Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer). F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 1-10 is all set to air on Comedy Central Monday to Friday at 7 pm, all through November!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

An American cop-comedy series that is based on the life of the squad working in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. This squad of New York’s finest goes through some tough, and some amusing, problems together in their lives, making for hilarity that will make you think of these characters as your friends. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the show stars Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg and Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher, along with Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and Stephanie Beatriz. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1-8 is available exclusively on Comedy Central, Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

The Office

One of the highest-rated mockumentary sitcoms ever created is about to make a comeback on Comedy Central. The show depicts the everyday mundane work lives of the employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company. Created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the show stars some of the best actors like Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms. Watch the award-winning show The Office Season 1-9 exclusively on Comedy Central Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

One Day At A Time

One Day At A Time is an award-winning show that tells the story of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family. The series revolves around how Penelope and her family deal with the ups and downs of life while they settle down after her retirement. One Day At A Time is helmed by a very talented cast consisting of Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Rita Moreno, Mackenzie Phillips, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Tune into Comedy Central this November to witness the amazing journey of Penelope and her family, Monday to Friday at 10 pm.