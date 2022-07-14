Comedy Central has your July sorted with Indian TV premieres of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 and Future Man

Comedy Central – one of the most popular and youth-centric comedy channels, has come up with a double delight for its audience. Serving rib-tickling humour, the channel has announced the Indian Television Premiere of the third season of Bob Hearts Abishola on 14th July and a new comedy show, Future Man, on 26th July respectively.

Bob Hearts Abishola is an award-winning rom-com by Chuck Lorre of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon fame. Starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, the show is about Bob’s one-sided love for a nurse named Abishola and the length to which he goes to win her heart. The sitcom has been a Primetime nominee on Emmy 2020. Entertaining viewers on Comedy Central since June, its third season will be telecast from 14th July, Monday to Friday, 8 pm onwards.

Coming on 26th July is Future Man, a sci-fi comedy show executive produced by funnyman Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg of Pineapple Express and This Is The End fame. The show revolves around janitor-turned gamer Josh Futturman, who cracks an apparently unbeatable game, only to have in-game characters Tiger and Wolf involve him to fight Biotic Wars! Starring Josh Hutcherson of Hunger Games and Eliza Coupe of Quantico fame, the show has a 7.7/10 IMDb rating and is part of Comedy Central’s Happiness Buffet. The first season of Future Man will be broadcast from July 26, Monday to Friday, 10 pm onwards.

Laugh your hearts out with Bob Hearts Abishola S3 from July 14, and Future Man from July 26, only on Comedy Central!