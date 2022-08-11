Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack In Gym, Condition Critical

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10th and he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. According to the sources, his condition is said to be critical. Raju Srivastava while running on the treadmill experienced chest pain and collapsed. He was resuscitated by a team of doctors from the emergency medicine department and was admitted to the cardiac care unit. According to the angiography report, 100 percent blockage in a major vessel has been reported.

Raju Srivastava has been a part of many comedy shows. He was a part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He acted in movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more. He was recently seen as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.

His fans and others are praying for a speedy recovery. Here are the tweets from Twitter.