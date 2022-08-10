Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack During Treadmill Workout in Delhi Gym

New Delhi: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS hospital on Wednesday morning after he suffered a heart attack. The doctors at the premier hospital confirmed that the comedian had a cardiac arrest and he is said to be out of danger.

As per reports, the comedian of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame felt chest pain while he was working out on a treadmill and suddenly collapsed at a South Delhi gym. He was shifted to the hospital by his gym trainer.

His comedian friend Sunil Pal shared an update on social media about Srivastava’s health saying he was doing fine. He is recovering well and will be home soon, Pal said.

Besides comedy shows, the 58-year-old comedian has acted in several Bollywood movies like Baazigar, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Bombay to Goa.

Get well soon #RajuShrivastav bhai ji

🙏स्वस्थ रहे मै यही कामना करता हूँ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kZ7O719Uq8 — Sunil Pal Comedian (@iSunilPal) August 10, 2022



