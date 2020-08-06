HYDERABAD: Colour Photo movie starring Suhas, Chandini Chowdary and Sunil in the main characters started production last year and was supposed to hit the theatres during Summer season. Like everyone else, this movie too had to face the indefinite postponement due to the pandemic.

Film is written by Sai Rajesh Neelam and directed by debutant Sandeep Raj. Both Sandeep and Suhas have been friends from a long time and they started their film careers together with short films. Suhas acted in the short films that Sandeep wrote and directed.

Suhas became famous with the short film, Kalaakarudu and he slowly started getting film opportunities too. Now, he is a recognised young character actor and with Colour Photo, he will be debuting as a lead. Sandeep acted in the Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya last year and he started working on this film's script with Sai Rajesh post the release of that film.

The team got Sunil to act in the film as a villain. They released the teaser of the film now and it could be an indication for OTT release but the team did not say anything about it.

Teaser of the film gives us an idea about the story and the nativity touch in the film reminds us of recent Tamil movies, in terms of tone. It tells the story of fear vs love and also inferiority complex vs superiority complex as well. Villain seems to like imposing himself on others while hero isn't confident about his looks.

Out of the all the recent releases, this teaser has something very pleasant and fun to offer. We hope the film will also deliver on the promise.