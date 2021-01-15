Colors Kannada Postponing Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Over Maja Talkies High TRPs?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is one of the most awaited TV reality shows on the small screen. Now, the show is back in discussion and there are a lot of questions being asked about when the new season will begin. The show which was put off following COVID scare was to begin post Sankranthi.

The makers of Bigg Boss and the business head of Colors Kannada channel on which the show will be aired had stated at the beginning of this year that Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 (BBK8) will begin in the last week of January. Besides, there was also news that to make up for the TRPs, the Bigg Boss show organisers were planning to conduct the show twice this year in 2021. However, as per the latest buzz doing the rounds, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 may not really start this month.

Sources close to the show unit are believed to have stated that Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will not begin in January. While the contestants are said to have been almost finalised, it may be the end of March by the time the show goes on air.

Lack of prime time slot is being seen as the primary reason behind the postponement of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Right now, Maja Bharatha and Maja Talkies are being aired in prime slots. Should Bigg Boss 8 begin, then the show timings of both these shows will have to be changed. However, we all know that Maja talkies have a decent viewership and perhaps the channel is not willing to risk the TRPs just yet. This is why they are perhaps wanting to postpone the start of a new season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the show and the names of Drone Prathab and Tik Tok actors Bindu Gowda and Sonu Gowda are already doing the rounds as a probable list of contestants. So it now remains to be seen if there will be an official confirmation on this.