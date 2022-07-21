Colors Kannada New Twist to BBK9

There have been many rumors doing the rounds on social media platforms since Kichcha Sudeep announced the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The audience is unsure about whether the Bigg Boss Kannada producers are planning a TV show or an OTT show. News websites say that the makers are planning for both OTT and TV shows. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is likely to be launched in the second week of August, and after the OTT edition, the makers might launch a TV show.

Both Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Season 9 will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. If the rumor is true, then the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT version will premiere on the Voot OTT platform. The show will last for 45 days. The winner and runner-up of the OTT version and the top 5 contestants will enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

On the other hand, a few websites report that there will be no OTT version because in Kichcha Sudeep's Tweet he tagged Colors Kannada but not Voot. Anyway, we will get the actual news after the BBK makers release the promo. Meanwhile, the celebrities who are rumored to be entering Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma. The contestants are yet to be confirmed officially.

