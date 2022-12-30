Colors Kannada Bumper Offer for BBK9 Winner

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has got the highest TRP rating, and the show has entered the finale week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale will premiere on December 30 and 31st at 7.30 p.m. on Colors Kannada.

A promo of the finale stage performance by eliminated contestants was released by Colors Kannada this morning. Not only BBK9 contestants, but even viewers want to know who will win Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy.

BBK9 audience are super active on social media and indulging in debates over winner and runner up. Now, the latest buzz is that Rakesh Adiga won the BBK9 trophy and Roopesh Shetty is the runner-up. Well, it was already predicted last week that either Rakesh Adiga or Roopesh will win the show. But we have to wait for an official announcement about the same.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 winner will bag a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Now, there is buzz that Bigg Boss Kannad 9 winner will get an extra Rs 10 lakh cash prize cheque from INDUS 555 DTMT. Well, there are no official statement from the BBK9 makers on this. But there are strong rumours on this. So, Let us wait and watch what BBK9 makers have in store for the viewers.