Colors Kannada is coming up with innovative strategies to retain viewership for their most-watched TV reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. With competition from the prestigious Indian Premier League during the prime time slot, Kannada Bigg Boss show makers have been introducing interesting elements to keep viewers glued to their TV sets.

The eighth season of Kannada Bigg Boss is in its seventh week and tomorrow will see the elimination of another BBK contestant. While Kichcha Sudeep has expressed his inability to host the weekend episodes owing to his ill health, Bigg Boss viewers are mighty disappointed.

Meanwhile, Colors Kannada has posted a question on its official Twitter handle asking viewers to choose the best captain from Prashanth Sambargi and Manju Pavagada. Bigg Boss viewers have responded to the survey. However, shockingly enough, several users have skipped these two and offered a third choice to the show makers. Not Prashanth Sambargi or Manju Pavagada, but Bigg Boss Kannada Viewers' choice for best captain of the house seems to be Rajeev.

Have a look at the latest question posed by Colors Kannada on Twitter and Netizens reply