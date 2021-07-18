Colors Kannada Ask Viewers Which Contestant Has Best Smile

It seems that tonight's episode Sunday with Kichcha Sudeep is going to be fun. In the recently released Colors Kannada promo, we can see Kichcha Sudeep asking Shamanth about Divya Suresh, laugh, and then imitate Divya S. The channel asked BBK viewers which contestant's smile is the best in the glasshouse. Anyway, the audience and contestants are going to enjoy this weekend with Sudeep.

Netizens believe that Divya U and Vaishnavi are the female contestants with the best smiles in the glasshouse. The male contestants are Aravind KP and Prashanth S. Who do you think got the best smile in the Bigg Boss Kannada house?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is gaining a lot of attention and love from the audience. We won't be wrong in saying that viewers are enjoying the second innings more than the first innings. Equally, Colors Kannada is also getting a good TRP rating for the second innings compared to the first one.