Colors Hints at Bigg Boss 16 Winner, The Name Shocks Netizens

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are reaching the grand finale in just three days. The viewers are having debates, discussions, and fan wars on social media platforms about who will win the BB16 trophy. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house for the finale are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. As we mentioned earlier, Priyanka Chahar is highly predicted to win the trophy, while Shiv Thakare and MC Stan may end up as runner-ups.

But now there are speculation doing rounds that not Priyanka Chahar but Colors TV may make Shiv as runner-up. Because in the recent task, the Bigg Boss 16 trophy and Shiv poster were the same. So a section of the audience says that Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 makers may choose Shiv Thakare as the winner. According to sources, everyone from Ministers and Politicians to MTV Gangs, rappers, and other influential people are putting pressure on Colors TV and Bigg Boss producers to make Shiv Thakare and MC Stan winners.