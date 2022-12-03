Colors Asks Salman Khan to Continue This BB16 Strategy

Bigg Boss 16 contestants completed ten weeks with their silly fights and ugly spats over their relationships. With each day that passes, Bigg Boss 16 viewers can see the contestants' real faces. Equations between the contestants are also changing after the tasks. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss showed contestants statements who back bitched about them and asked to guess the contestants. By this task, Ankit and Priyanka got a heated argument after Bigg Boss revealed Ankit's conversation about Priyanka. Well, Bigg Boss season 16 is planned in a unique way where there is no need for any physical tasks for contestants to get into fights and break their relationships.

Talking about the Week 10 elimination process, the contestants who are in the nomination process are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan. As Sajid Khan is on the nomination list for the first time, BB16 viewers expected that he would be finally out of the Bigg Boss 16 house this week. According to the sources, Sajid Khan is in the danger zone with a list voting percentage.

But Bigg Boss 16 makers and Color TV declared no elimination this week too. This is not the first time in the show's history that Colors TV and BB16 producers have announced no elimination in order to save a particular controversial contestant from elimination in order to boost TRP ratings. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 audience troll Colors TV for their unfair strategies.