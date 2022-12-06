Directed by Rohit Shetty, the over three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of the laughter riot and madness that the Cirkus has to offer. The trailer shows Ranveer and Varun Sharma in dual roles. It offers a complete package of humour, action, dance, and music.

Rohit also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise. While details of it are yet to be known, the ending scene in the trailer drops hints of Ranveer being a part of the next Golmaal film.

However, Deepika Padukone's cameo in the trailer steals the show. The actress makes a surprise appearance in a song with Ranveer.

The film reunites the director-actor duo after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were last seen together on the big screens in the film 83. Cirkus is all set to release theatrically this Christmas on December 23, 2022. It also features Murali Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sulabha Arya among others. Courtesy FPJ

Watch: Rohit Shetty's Cirkus Official Trailer

