Cinemas Reopen In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The cinema theatres in Hyderabad have opened again. On Friday, the multiplexes were back with the morning shows. Audiences were happy going to theatres after a long time. People were made to sit on alternate chairs. Applying sanitizer and getting temperature checked were a must. Also you must wear masks all the time.

The theatre had 90 percent occupancy. But can we say that people are not scared anymore. The first day of cinemas coming back into screening and we see the theatres are almost full.

The theaters were following all the necessary measures and protocol. Cinema experts and officials are saying that this can be seen in a positive light. Both the audience and theatre staff take all the measures. Everyone who came to the cinemas after a long lockdown, expressed their happiness.