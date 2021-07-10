Chutzpah Premieres on SonyLIV on July 23

Riding high on the success of the popular youth franchise ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is set to showcase his next offering ‘Chutzpah’ on SonyLIV streaming from 23rd July.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, created by Mrighdeep, written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep, ‘Chutzpah’ is directed by Simarpreet Singh and it features Gen-X popular actors including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others.

Living up to the title, the new-age web show highlights the relevance of the internet and social media in everyone’s life, which has caught the fancy of the viewers. Talking about creating yet another interesting subject catering to the youth, Mrighdeep informs, “While Fukrey was a youth-oriented movie about slice-of-life, this one is actually a slice of cyber life. While Fukrey revolved around four different characters and their journey, Chutzpah talks about five to six different characters and how their paths cross each other. We all know how www (world wide web) has taken over our lives. So that way, Chutzpah is a story that was waiting to be told. During pandemic and lockdown, stories were made on people getting quarantined and staying alone in their houses, but our story is different and talks about the inclusion of internet in everybody’s lives.”

“Amit (Babbar), the writer of the show had an interesting idea about the internet, and those days I was only reading scripts but this was the one thing that caught my attention. It’s about how people connect and disconnect on the internet. We don’t want to be preachy but there is an important message that the show ends with. There’s obviously fun, entertainment and drama but it also makes you think. It has a very deep-rooted philosophy that cannot be ignored. Fukrey clicked because the characters and situations were real. And that’s the same with ‘Chutzpah’ – real and relatable,” Mrighdeep adds.

An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ will premiere on SonyLIV from 23rd July.