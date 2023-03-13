Chowka Bara Gets Highest IMDB Rating

Chowkabara Kannada film directed by Vikram Soori is getting positive responses from critics and audiences. The movie hit theatres on March 10, 2023. Chowkbara featured Sanjay Suri, Prathama Prasad Rao, Kiran Vati, and Namitha Rao as lead characters. It seems like the audience are impressed with the storyline. The movie is managing to pull the crowd on its day 4. Chowkabara is a story based on the novel Bhavana, and the movie revolves around today’s generation relationships. Vikram Soori managed to keep the audience hooked to the screen with comic and romantic elements. The IMDb rates Chowkabara 9 out of 10. Chowkabara is one of the highest-rated movies on IMDb for Sandalwood.