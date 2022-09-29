Chiru's Godfather Trailer Creates New Record on YouTube

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Salman Khan together created destruction with the theatrical trailer of the most awaited flick GodFather which got a humongous response. While Chiranjeevi appeared in the massiest avatar, Salman Khan enthralled in an action-packed character.

The trailer is still trending top on YouTube, and it has clocked 10 Million+ views in 24 hours. The expectations on GodFather have skyrocketed post the release of the trailer that was released during the pre-release event of the movie which was a grand success with the public coming in huge numbers.

Billed to be a mass action entertainer with political elements, GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja. The trailer disclosed the core point of the movie and introduced all the lead characters. Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Samuthirakani and Puri Jagannadh are the other prominent cast of the movie.

The film is produced by RB Choudary and NV Prasad under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners, while Konidela Surekha presents it. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera, while Thaman scored the music.

GodFather is up for grand release worldwide on October 5th.

