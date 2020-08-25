Chiranjeevi's Inclination For Remakes

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his comeback to acting with the film Khaidi No.150. Later, he did Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi is currently working on Acharya, under Koratala Siva's direction.

Now, the buzz is that Chiranjeevi wants to be a part of remakes for his upcoming projects. Already, Chiranjeevi planned to do the remake of the film Lucifer. The work for the same is going on.

Now, Chiranjeevi wants Meher Ramesh to do the remake of Vedalam. Meher Ramesh too confirmed the talks with Chiranjeevi. Surprisingly, Chiranjeevi is eyeing on another remake too. There is no clarity on which film to hit the floors first. Also, Chiranjeevi is particular in doing remakes than the straight films in recent times.

Acharya first look came out on his birthday and it opened to a positive response. Chiranjeevi is planning to resume the film's shoot next month.