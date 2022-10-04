Speculations are strife whether Tollywood Megastar and actor Chiranjeevi would re-enter politics. All this started when dialogue from his latest movie Godfather which is slated to release on Dasami day (October 5) raised speculations that he could be hinting at joining politics. Another reason for his political entry sparked when an identification card of the AICC bearing his name and photo was shared on social media just a few days ahead of the Congress President polls to be conducted.

Now to add to speculations Chiranjeevi who is busy promoting his film Godfather made some interesting comments about politics, his brother Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan's political career, and who he would support in the future.

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Chiranjeevi said that he had taken a back step from politics with the thought that it might help Pawan Kalyan.I never mentioned that my support lies with my younger brother. But you never know in the future maybe I will extend my support to Pawan Kalyan in future as he is my brother, the Godfather actor said.

Speaking in guarded terms, Chiranjeevi said that he knew his brother. He said that he knew well about the commitment and honesty of his brother right from his childhood which remained unpolluted till now. Chiranjeevi further wished to see a person with that kind of commitment to rule the state irrespective of whose side they supported or on whose side they favoured, and added that he would definitely extend his support to such a kind of person.

Meanwhile, the actor released another dialogue from Godfather which states," This Brahma is the one who creates the King or the King maker".

