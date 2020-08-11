HYDERABAD: Acharya film is one of the most awaited and talked about film in Telugu Industry. Probably, most speculated and information "leaked" film too. Many rumours about narrative choices of director Koratala Siva and characters of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan are going around too.

The recent one states that Ram Charan will enter into the story during the Interval. As some speculations have revealed, the character won't be young Chiranjeevi in the film.

In fact, he will be challenging Chiranjeevi and pushing him to take decisive steps to become what we see in the first half, say sources. The boldest claim from these rumours is that in the movie even Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi will have a fight with each other as enemies.

Their relation mends slowly and then the transformation in Chiranjeevi to become an Acharya - Teacher, will begin, according to the rumours. For now, all we can say is that these are just speculations and Koratala Siva doesn't operate with planned "leaks" to keep his films in the news.