Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of Tollywood. He has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Looks like the countdown has begun for Megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday.

Celebrations of this year will be a low-key affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, here comes an official announcement from the makers of Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya' that the first look and motion poster of the film will be released on August 22 at 4 pm.

It marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with Koratala Siva. Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and actor Ram Charan will appear in a guest role.

The film is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and the music has been composed by Mani Sharma. The makers of the movie have completed fifty per cent of the shoot and they are likely to resume the remaining by the end of this year.