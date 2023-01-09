Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that he would settle down in Visakhapatnam and that he had also bought a property on the Bheemili beach road. The actor made these remarks during the Waltair Veerayya pre-release event on Sunday night which was held at the AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam.

He praised Vizag for its scenic beauty and the warmth of the people. “ Whenever I come to Vizag I go through a sea of emotions and this place is akin to heaven. It's my lifelong dream to build a holiday home and spend time here. The people here are large-hearted and very dignified in their outlook. They have immense patience and love movies and I want to build a home and live amidst them and eventually relocate here," he declared.

Interestingly Chiranjeevi had mentioned that he wanted to settle down in Visakhapatnam and revealed his plans at an audio function of Allu ARjun's Sarrainodu film in Vizag almost 6 years in the year 2016. Recalling his long association with the city, he said that he loved this city and have a special relationship with this place and its people, during the audio launch.

Watch Video: Megastar Chiranjeevi plans to settle in Vizag

Taking to Twitter YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP said, "I heartily welcome megastar Chiranjeevi’s decision to settle down in the executive capital of AP, Visakhapatnam. I sincerely wish his upcoming movie Waltair Vveeraih a grand success, he wrote in his tweet on Monday.

I heartily welcome megastar @KChiruTweets garu’s decision to settle down in the executive capital of AP, Visakhapatnam. I sincerely wish his upcoming movie #waltairveeraih a grand success. pic.twitter.com/wDYs3JH9UW — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 9, 2023

Waltair Veerayya is scheduled to hit theatres on January 13, 2022, for a Sankranti release.

