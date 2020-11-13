HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the Megastar fans, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter the actor revealed the news. He said that a group of doctors conducted three different tests and declared him COVID negative, they said that this was due to a faulty RT PCR kit.

He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern and shared a copy of the test report from Tenet diagnostics.

"A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled !" he tweeted.

It maybe recollected that on November 9th , Chiranjeeevi tweeted that he was COVID positive after undergoing a mandatory coronavirus protocol test just before the starting of his latest film Acharya film shooting.He requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

This led to a widespread concern as the actor had earlier met the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. He along with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met the CM to present cheques for the flood relief fund. There was also widespread criticism as both the actors had taken off their masks and were seen walking close to the CM and not maintaining social distance.

Chiranjeevi also shared a video of cooking KFC chicken with his grandaughters earlier and this also raised concerns for all his family members as well.

Luckily, Nagarjuna tested negative for coronavirus. We need to whether he is under isolation or is back to work for the shoot of his Bigg Boss 4 Telugu shoot. This will be known only if a promo is released on Friday or when the program is aired.

Meanwhile the makers of Acharya, Konidela Productions tweeted that the shooting of the film would be resumed soon and would be completed in marathon schedule to make up for the lost time.

Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and the film is directed by Koratala Siva and music composed by Mani Sharma.