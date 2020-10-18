Chiranjeevi Might Wait Till January To Join Acharya!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been one of the key motivators among the celebrities to spread awareness about the Covid-19 disease and the threat. He has been asking people to stay safe and even helped out film workers in tough situations with groceries by distributing them free along with other actors, producers who came forward to donate.

He has been promoting plasma donation among the Covid-19 survivors and appreciated his brother, Nagababu for donating his plasma after surviving deadly disease.

Now, he has decided to resume shooting for his film, Acharya only after a vaccine is developed or at least there is no Covid-19 threat still in the country. He took this decision after SP Balasubramanyam's death due to the disease, say sources.

He tried to start shooting as early as possible before September but then after seeing how the disease has affected several people he knows and caused death of such a big personality like Balu, he thought it is better to resume work once there is a vaccination to the disease.

He is scared about many artists, crew members and daily workers life that he might put in danger. Well, Koratala Siva - the director of the film Acharya has decided to respect Chiranjeevi's decision and can portions that don't require the actor. Ram Charan might complete shooting for his portions and later, when Chiru is ready, Siva has plans to finish the project as soon as he can.