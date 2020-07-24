HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR is one of the dynamic leaders in the Telangana state. He is an inspiration for the Telugu people and today, KTR is celebrating his 44th birthday. Fans, well-wishers, and many other leaders wished KTR a very happy birthday. The hashtag #GiftASmile trended a day before the birthday of the IT Minister of Telangana. KTR appealed to his followers not to spend money on hoardings, advertisements and bouquets instead they can spend it for a good cause.

Chiranjeevi tweeted as, "I have always been delighted & thankful for the way you are ALWAYS accessible to needy citizens & provide reassurance by personally reaching out, helping.More power to you to serve people more & more & for many many years!"

Mahesh Babu wrote as, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @KTRTRS! May you continue to lead by example. Happiness and peace to you always."

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan said, "My wholehearted Birthday wishes! to Our Dear Brother Shri @KTRTRS; we all pray to ‘Lord Chilkur Balaji’- to bless you with health, prosperity & well being on this special day.''

Here are the tweets from other Tollywood celebs.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @KTRTRS. Keep up the amazing work you're doing selflessly during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/n89R5HRMeI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to the young and dynamic leader @KTRTRS garu 💐#HappyBirthdayKTR pic.twitter.com/E8W1z1wb8T — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 24, 2020

My Best Birthday wishes to my friend & well wisher @KTRTRS 💐 He’s not only the working president of @trspartyonline but also the most hardworking Politician I have seen. Wishing u a healthy life Ram !! pic.twitter.com/vWAuuRbKtZ — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) July 24, 2020

Many more Happy returns to the visionary, dynamic and most inspiring leader of our generations @KTRTRS .. wishing you loads of happiness and a wonderful journey Anna !! — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) July 24, 2020

Wishing the Visionary People's Leader, Telangana Minister of MA&UD, @KTRTRS a Happiest Birthday💐 Your commitment to serve & resolve the chaos in this Pandemic is unforgettable. Kudos to all your gutsy achievements👏🏻 May you live longer,healthier & happier 😇 #HappyBirthdayKTR — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 24, 2020

Hi dear friend @KTRTRS wish you the best on your birthday .. may you have many many more years of health and strength to realise you dreams. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/BpeHWjShfS — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 24, 2020

Happpy happpy bdayyyy @KTRTRS .. have a happy and healthy year .may you have all the power and strength to keep working towards the betterment of our state . You are a true visionary. Keep the amazing work going !! 👏👏👏 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 24, 2020