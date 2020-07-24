Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Other Tollywood Celebs Wish KTR On His Birthday!

Jul 24, 2020, 14:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR is one of the dynamic leaders in the Telangana state. He is an inspiration for the Telugu people and today, KTR is celebrating his 44th birthday. Fans, well-wishers, and many other leaders wished KTR a very happy birthday. The hashtag #GiftASmile trended a day before the birthday of the IT Minister of Telangana. KTR appealed to his followers not to spend money on hoardings, advertisements and bouquets instead they can spend it for a good cause.

Chiranjeevi tweeted as, "I have always been delighted & thankful for the way you are ALWAYS accessible to needy citizens & provide reassurance by personally reaching out, helping.More power to you to serve people more & more & for many many years!"

Mahesh Babu wrote as, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @KTRTRS! May you continue to lead by example. Happiness and peace to you always."

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan said, "My wholehearted Birthday wishes! to Our Dear Brother Shri @KTRTRS; we all pray to ‘Lord Chilkur Balaji’- to bless you with health, prosperity & well being on this special day.''

Here are the tweets from other Tollywood celebs.

Advertisement
Back to Top