Chiranjeevi Congratulates Sushmitha, Team on Senapathi Success

Senapathi was released on Aha, a streaming platform on December 31st, 2021. It was a blockbuster that was much appreciated by the viewers and the film fraternity. Starring Rajendra Prasad in the lead role, this movie acted as his first appearance on any Indian streaming platform.

Adding to the long list of people who showered their love towards this Telugu movie is Megastar Chiranjeevi who also expressed his appreciation for the film. He took to his social media handle and penned down a heartfelt note congratulating the cast and crew.

He wrote, "I watched the movie 'Senapathi.' Pawan Sadineni, a young director, was fascinating and made to be captivated by the happenings. Sushmitha Konidela and Vishnu, the young filmmakers who produced a hit film with good taste, have my warmest compliments. Rajendra Prasad, better known as 'Natakirti,' has thrived in a unique role. The film provides a showcase for his acting abilities. Best wishes to the producing company, GOLD BOX, and the rest of the team. I believe that this film, which was released on the 'Aha' OTT platform, will undoubtedly touch the hearts of the public."

Senapthi stars Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, Keshav Deepak, and Rakendu Mouli and is directed by Pavan Sadineni who is known for his yet another phenomenal movie, Prema Ishq Kaadhal. This film was produced by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela and features Vivek Kalepu's cinematography and Shravan Bharadwaj's soundtrack.

