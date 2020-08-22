Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: 'Acharya' Motion Poster Is Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of the Telugu film industry and he is celebrating his birthday today. Chiranjeevi has an unfathomable fan following and thus his birthday has been trending big time on Twitter and this has made his big day double special to him.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations have been called off but fans have the reason to jump with joy. The makers of ‘Acharya’ have released an electrifying motion poster from the movie. Watch the motion poster of Acharya here:

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it happens to be the most awaited film of this year. According to reports, the team have completed 40 per cent of the shoot and they are planning to resume filming by the end of this year. Earlier, Trisha was roped in to play the female lead, however, she opted out of the project for reasons not known.

Later, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. Ram Charan will also appear in a key role.

The film music has been composed by Mani Sharma. After 'Acharya', Chiranjeevi is likely to be working in the remake of megahit Malayalam film 'Lucifer'. Chiranjeevi last appeared in ‘Sye Raa’ which worked great at the box office.