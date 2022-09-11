From Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to Mahesh and Allu Arjun, Tollywood Celebrities Pay Tributes to Krishnam Raju

Sep 11, 2022, 16:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Krishnam Raju also known as Rebel Star breathed his last today. A very sad day for all his fans and the entire industry. His life, his work, and his immense contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered. Many celebs and fans took to their Twitter and condoled the death of Krishnam Raju. Here are the tweets from celebs like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and others.

