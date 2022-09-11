From Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to Mahesh and Allu Arjun, Tollywood Celebrities Pay Tributes to Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju also known as Rebel Star breathed his last today. A very sad day for all his fans and the entire industry. His life, his work, and his immense contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered. Many celebs and fans took to their Twitter and condoled the death of Krishnam Raju. Here are the tweets from celebs like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and others.

Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Legendary Actor Sri #KrishnamRaju Garu. Our prayers & deepest condolences are with his family in this tough time. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/uUvKh0h3sw — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 11, 2022

I still cannot believe this.

Really shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our dear Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu. Industry lost one of its pillars today . May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q3RxZJHcYW — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) September 11, 2022

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu.

Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir.May your soul rest in peace.

My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 11, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the Demise of #KrishnamRaju garu…

Always so kind and warm…His smile and affection always have me so much confidence ..will really miss you Sir ♥️

You will forever be remembered.. pic.twitter.com/Fu11gZxdxF — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 11, 2022

Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu’s demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors... His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 11, 2022

My dearest #KrishnamRaju Garu,

Thank you for being born, thank you for your films, thank you for your love and warmth. Will miss you, dearly. My deepest condolences to the entire family🙏 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) September 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022

