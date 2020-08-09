Rakul Preet Singh started her career as a lady lead in 2013 in South Cinema, with Venkatadri Express. Post that film, she developed an image for her looks and she got the tag as "golden leg" too.

Somehow, that did not last long for and by the end of 2017, she disappeared from the radar of Telugu directors after two to three disasters. It is quite common for actors go through such phases but Rakul had to go far behind in the race that she is being considered for senior star films, now.

Kajal Aggarwal after losing her sheen made a comeback with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150 and simultaneously, she did a movie with Rana Daggubati, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, too.

But for Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2 did not do any magic. Fed up, she had decided to concentrate on other language films more. Suddenly, she got an offer from director Shankar to star in Kamal Hassan's Indian 2.

She accepted it gleefully and now, we hear that she is in consideration to star in next Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna films too. Seems like she might become the only 2010's actress to star opposite all star heroes, along with seniors!