Megastar Chiranjeevi is coming in front of the audience with his forthcoming flick ‘Acharya’. Koratala Siva is the director of the flick. The film 'Acharya' has been in the news ever since it went on the floors for various reasons. Last week, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday, the makers of Acharya have unveiled a motion poster of the film.

The poster received a thumping response from fans and the general public. No doubt, the poster created curiosity about the film amongst the fans. Now, the latest we hear is about the release date of the movie. Acharya is going to hit the screens in 2021. Yes... what you read is right. Reports claim that Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ will be hitting the big screens on April 9th in 2021.

It is being said that Chiranjeevi is believed to have asked Koratala Siva to finish the shoot as early as possible and to get the film ready by then. So that there will be no further delays. If everything goes as planned then we can witness Acharya in theatres next year during Summer. An official confirmation from the makers' end is yet to be made.

Originally, Trisha was supposed to play as the leading lady in the film. However, she opted out of the project. Later, Kajal Aggarwal got replaced in Trisha’s place and she will be seen as the female lead. Ram Charan is not only producing ‘Acharya’ film but also appears in a cameo role. Watch this space for more updates.