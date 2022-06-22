Is Chinmayi Sripada A Surrogate Mother?

Singer Chinamyi Sripaada and her husband Rahul Ravindran, one of the cutest couples in the film industry blessed with twin babies. They took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first pictures of their little ones. The twins, a girl and a boy, have been named Driptah and Sharvas. In the photos, one could see the little ones' holding their parents’ hands, Chinmayi wrote on Instagram, "Driptah and Sharvas, the new and forever centre of our universe."

In another post, she gave clarity saying that only those who were close to her know what was actually going on. She wrote, "I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and always will be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends’ circle. Photos of our kids wont be on our socials either for a long while."

She also wrote, "And if you need to know I actually *sang* a bhajan during the caesarean as our twins entered the world. Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now, this is enough."

Chinmayi and Rahul got married to each other in Chennai in May 2014. Chinmayi is one of the most popular singers in the film industry. She crooned many songs for the films like Guru and Chennai Express, Tamil films 96, Kannathil Muthamittal and Mariyan, Most Eligible Bachelor, Majili, etc. Coming to Rahul Ravindran, he acted in many films and won the hearts of the audiences with his acting skills and looks.

