Chingari Powered By GARI And Scope Entertainment Collaborate To Promote Budding Artists

World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by GARI, today announced a partnership with Scope Entertainment. As a part of this arrangement, Scope Entertainment’s content library will be available to the Chingari community and will enable its creators to create interesting and engaging content. These new-age songs from Scope Entertainment will be promoted by Chingari to increase their exposure. This will be accomplished by utilising 360-degree promotions for all of their tracks and promoting their up-and-coming musicians via Chingari’s other avenues like Chingari Gupshupp, Kahi Unkahi audio session or Chingari LIVE interviews.

Scope Entertainment is a one-stop destination that caters to all aspects of music and entertainment, including production, artist management, brand building, distribution, international events and IP festivals. Their industry specialists and leaders are actively involved in managing and growing in-house talents/artists through services like music production, promotion, digital distribution, social media marketing for the artists. Some of the most affluentential names that have been associated with Scope Entertainment include: AP Dhillon (The Takeover tour), Jasmine Sandlas, Diljit Dosanjh (Born to Shine- India tour), Lil Pump (Time Stamp). They also exclusively manage celebrated artists like Simran Kaur Dhadli, Ashish Bhatia, Kaka Ji, Nav Sandhu, and many more gems of the Punjabi music scene.

Scope Entertainment is launching four new artists this year including Rawme Hooda, Agam Aulakh, Jaymeet under their upcoming record label and as part of their management.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari, remarked, “We are delighted to have Scope Entertainment as our valued partners. This partnership brings original content from new and upcoming artists to our creators. Nurturing and promoting upcoming talent has been one of the core beliefs at Chingari and we will continue to do that along with making our content library even more exhaustive for our 160M+ creators and users”.

Ajay Bansal, CEO, Scope Entertainment said, “Our core vision is to emerge as the revolutionary leaders of the Entertainment world. Our intention is to volte-face the traditional culture of show business, to rewrite a brand new inspiring tale and we have managed to find an ideal match with Chingari. Through its extensive reach and strong monthly active user community across tier II, III cities and metros alike, Scope Entertainment’s content will travel far and wide. We’re looking forward to amplifying our reach and connecting with a larger fanbase by utilising the platforms’ popularity”.

Chingari has recently introduced Chingari Audio Rooms through which fans can interact directly with the stars. It also has many popular show formats such as Gupshupp, Chingari Live through which the platform will be promoting Scope entertainment’s content and shows. Chingari powered by GARI has a massive reach across the world and will drive maximum exposure for Scope Entertainment.

Chingari is a unique and entertaining short video app that allows users to create and share fun videos. Chingari has already made a name for itself as the first app to introduce GARI Tokens and a GARI wallet, thereby establishing the creator's economy.