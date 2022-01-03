Chingari, MN Melody Label Collaborate For New Song

India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration. Chingari has partnered with MN Melody label, a Punjab-based music label, for their new song, Mithi Mithi. Starring Gurnam Bhullar & Mannat Noor, it will get promoted through the contest #MithiMithi. This song will be a big hit amongst music lovers.

The listeners will be looking forward to Mannat Noor, a prominent singer who is well known for her very popular song Laung Laachi. This song made her a household name. She contributed her voice to other tracks of the movie Laung Laachi as well. She has also sung many Punjabi songs such as Make up and Reshmi Chunni.

Chingari has been making inroads in the regional music market with partnerships with labels & artists and holding various events & contests. This collaboration with MN Melody label is the latest effort to provide musical flavour for their users. There have been previous successful partnerships with the music labels from Punjab.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with Chingari to promote our upcoming projects. At MN Melody, we have created a music space where artists feel free and supported to express their unique creative visions. Our USP is the authenticity of the music we produce and the stories that appeal to all ages,” Rajwant Kaur, Director and Founder of MN Melody.

MN Melody, an upcoming record label, is in the business of providing music for the heart & soul. They have already brought out three melodic ballads by Mannat Noor, a leading Punjabi singer. The label is now keen to focus & bring out more prime, magical & musical renditions for the listeners.

Speaking about this venture, Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, reveals, “Music is the biggest connecting point in India. And Chingari has always looked out for musical partnerships that work in business and quality. Our rising numbers of users are choosy in this regard. We are sure that this alliance with MN Melody and the song will be well-liked. The contest is our way to boost the popularity of everyone involved in this collaboration.”

For Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, this unique collaboration is a huge success. “Chingari has never shied away from coming up with projects that are attention-grabbing and make a qualitative mark. After hearing the song, we felt this partnership with MN Melody is a natural progression. The #MithiMithi contest will keep our users happy. It is a matter of time before our users will be asking for more from the label.”

Chingari, a popular Indian short video sharing app, has recently topped the charts as the most downloaded app. It has had 107+M downloads. It allows users to download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new friends, share content, browse through feeds & more. A popular platform in India & abroad, superstar Salman Khan is its Global Brand Ambassador. It has successfully partnered with music labels & brands and offers regular promotional activity & content.

Chingari’s partnership with MN Melody label for the song Mithi Mithi and #MithiMithi contest is looked forward to by the platform's users and Punjabi music fans alike.