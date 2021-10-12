Chingari collaborates with Benchmark Entertainment for 20 music videos

Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its association with Benchmark Entertainment. As a part of this association, users of Chingari will be able to get access to the new music videos that will be launched by Benchmark Entertainment.

Benchmark Entertainment has released thirteen blockbuster videos featuring popular names such as Karan Kundra, Shraddha Arya, Suyyash Rai, Gajendra Verma and Ieshaan Sehgal. Their latest track is titled Insaaf and was released in conjunction with Chingari on October 8. Insaaf features popular TV actor Parth Samthaan along with Samreen Kaur. The track is already gaining in the popularity charts on the Chingari app.

As a part of the deal, Chingari along with Benchmark Entertainment will be releasing 20 new songs over the next six months. Chingari users will be able to watch the full videos of these songs on Chingari Multiplex / Superhit Songs platform. These songs will remain on Chingari App for a period of three years.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, said, “Chingari has catapulted to become one of the most successful short video apps in India as it continues to innovate and expand its offering to suit the needs of its users. We have a strong media library and are constantly working at strengthening it with exclusive, entertaining content. Our association with Benchmark Entertainment is a step in this direction”.

Mr. Sandil Dang, Founder, Benchmark Entertainment, “We are happy to associate with Chingari, which is one of the fastest-growing Indian short video platforms. This partnership will help us both to explore new opportunities & areas to foster the growth. We believe that it is an ideal platform to promote our music videos and the users of Chingari will appreciate this content”.

Chingari is one of the most popular short video apps in India. The content creators on the app are spoilt for choice and the company continues to add premium, engaging content to facilitate its users to keep making interesting content every day. To promote the recently launched song Insaaf, Chingari has also organised a contest for its users. As a part of this contest, content creators and influencers are being encouraged to make videos using the song Insaaf and the best videos in this segment stand a chance to win 20 lakh Chingari coins.

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, “At Chingari, we are always looking at new and innovative ways to connect with the customers and add stickiness to the platform. We are happy to partner with Benchmark Entertainment and hope that our users will find these tracks a good addition to our music library”.

Mr Mukesh Mishra, COO, Benchmark Entertainment, We are incredibly excited to partner with Chingari, Our focus is to bring together a community of people who want to do more with music and redefine ways in which content is consumed. Hope our tracks will find its way into the hearts of our viewers.

Chingari has a strong media library and it continues to add new partners to strengthen it even further. Its user base too has been multiplying ever since its launch. India’s superstar Salman Khan is Chingari’s Global Brand Ambassador.