Chingari and Hungama - Artist Aloud Collaborate to Share Heartfelt Stories of Struggle and Accomplishments

Chingari, India’s renowned short video app and Hungama Artist Aloud, India's premier talent and independent content platform have come together to showcase some of the most inspiring and motivational stories in the world. Chingari has collaborated with Artist Aloud to promote its segment Getting Intimate where influencers and artists share their struggle stories. The segment will also have Chingari influencers speaking on their stories of hard work, dedication and strength.

Speaking on this collaboration Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari, said, “We are a platform that was built with the objective of creating an ecosystem of growth for the artists and content creators, and no growth comes without struggles. With this collaboration, we aim at becoming the voice of Chingari influencers and other artists/content creators across the country who can inspire thousands of others into starting their journey as an artist or encouraging people to strive for success beyond the failures."

Launched in 2010, Hungama Artist Aloud is owned by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited. Celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, the platform is celebrating the unique stories of success and failure both through its collaboration with Chingari. Artist Aloud provides independent content creators digital and on-ground avenues to showcase their content and manages an ecosystem that offers various services including acquisition, distribution, social amplification, influencer marketing, venue programming, talent management and digital & event IPs, all dedicated to the non-film space.

With the objective of becoming a part of thousands of amazing stories, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama ArtistAloud says, “We are witnessing a new wave of independent artists and influencers who are making a name for themselves on the back of their caliber and talent. While we marvel at their creations and the story behind them, it is even more important to know about the making of these artists. There is an element of their identity, struggles, inspirations in their creations and we are delighted to share their stories with the world through the show. We look forward to fans getting to know about their favourite artists and the stories that have made them so cherished and revered.”

Both the brands are looking forward to a successful collaboration and hope to ignite the spirit of freedom of thoughts along with the freedom to showcase it through their platforms. Chingari has over the years adapted a 360-degree vision of growth through its many collaborations with brands from varied sectors. This way it has worked on not just the growth of the platform but also that of the artists associated with it. With the help of numerous collaborations in the past, Chingari has provided its creators and users with a wider exposure to not just Indian but International personalities and their work. Hence, Chingari is focused on creating an inclusive growth and entertainment ecosystem on its platform.

