Chingari and Disney+ Hotstar Host Special Screening of Escaype Live

World’s fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI and Disney+ Hotstar collaborated for the recently released Hotstar Special’s ‘Escaype Live’. The story is based on the lives of six individuals who are embarking on a journey to achieve immense social media success through an app called Escaype Live. Chingari and Disney+ Hotstar hosted a special screening for Chingari Creators. The Chingari creators created videos for the show and gave a shout out to their favorite characters from Escaype Live, giving their fans a glimpse into the show.

With content creation being one of the most relevant segments of the media industry in the digital era, Content Creators are ruling the hearts of not just brands, but are also actively stealing the hearts of their audiences across the globe. Perfectly understanding the content creator/ influencers ecosystem in India, show Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has created a gem for audiences to consume. And just like Escaype Live has been trying to help creators achieve their ambitious goals in reel life, Chingari powered by $GARI has been providing a platform to upcoming creators for them to achieve their goals .

As a part of the association, in addition to the special screening, the app also interviewed three very important characters of the show for their popular segment Chingari GupShupp. Hosted by Simrata Singh, the candid conversations and fun games that were played with actor Jaaved Jaaferi aka Ravi Gupta from Escaype Live, was a treat to watch and was greatly appreciated by audiences on the app and other social media platforms. Interview with Sumedh Mudgalkar aka Darkie was the most loved video on social media and Shweta Tripathi Sharma aka Sunaina from Escaype Live, impressively staying in her character gave great life lessons to our viewers in her entertaining interview. Overall the GupShupp videos garnered over 20M+ views on Chingari app and other platforms.

Also Read: Top 5 Bigg Boss Nonstop Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6