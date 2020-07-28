CHENNAI: The Kodambakkam police have arrested Tamil actor Shaam along with 11 other people for allegedly involved in gambling activities at his residence. The arrest of the 'Race Gurram' actor created a stir in the Tamil Film Industry.

According to the reports, there have been complaints that popular stars are involved in gambling at night in the flat owned by Shaam and tokens used for gambling have been recovered from the flat. It is said that Shaam is running a club with the name 'Foker' and indulged in some of the illegal activities. A case has been registered against Shaam.

A senior police official said that they are investigating the Modus Operandi over the use of tokens. Sources say that the police have received a tip-off that the 'Kick' actor who owns an apartment near the upscale Nungambakkam area in Chennai have been indulged in the illegal activity late night amid the lockdown.

Shamshuddin Ibrahim popularly known as Shaam is an Indian actor and model. He is well for his performances in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He won accolades from all the quarters for his films, Lesa Lesa, Iyarkai, etc. He became popular in Tollywood as well with the films, Kick, Oosaravelli and Race Gurram. On the professional, Shaam will be seen in an untitled Tamil movie.