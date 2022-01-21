Chennai Police Summons Actor Siddharth in Defamation Case Against Saina Nehwal

South Indian star Siddharth was summoned over his controversial tweet on Badminton player, Saina Nehwal. The Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that "Actor Siddharth has been summoned over his controversial tweet on Saina Nehwal. We've actually received 2 complaints; another one is on defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case. We only need his statement."

He further stated "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thinking about how to get the statement. We have summoned actor Siddharth."

Based on a complaint filed against Siddharth by a woman over his remarks online against the Saina Nehwal, the case was registered by the police against the actor under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

It is all known knowledge, a few days ago, Saina Nehwal tweeted, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

To this tweet, Sidharth reacted and wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Netizens criticized Sidharth for his tweet. However, he apologized Saina for his tweet.

He issued a statement that reads, "Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for the rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke, to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land.”

He further wrote, "I, however, must insist my wordplay and humor had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth."

Also Read: ​Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj Now on Central Govt's Social Media Handles