CHENNAI: In a tragic news from Kollywood, Tamil-Telugu actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar (48) passed away on Tuesday evening at a private hospital in Chennai. Apparently, Vidyasagar was suffering from post-Covid complications and breathed his last yesterday at 7 pm.

Vidyasagar had recovered from COVID and at the end of March 2022, it was reported that he had contracted a lung infection, and was admitted to the hospital. His condition gradually deteriorated despite treatment and he finally succumbed last evening. He will be cremated at Besant Nagar, Chennai, Cemetery today at 2 pm.

Meena got married to Vidyasagar a Bangalore-based software engineer, on 12 July 2009, and the couple has a daughter Nainika. Nainika also entered films and played Vijay's daughter in the 2016 cop drama 'Theri'. Actress Meena who was also a child artist had gone on to become a star actress in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She was last seen on the big screen in Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe'.

Condolences have been pouring in from Meena's fans, friends, and celebrities through social media.

Also Read: Is Chinmayi Sripada A Surrogate Mother?