Check Tollywood Fans' Funny Reaction To Theatres Reopening In Telugu States

Good news for all the movie lovers! The theatres in Telangana are going to open soon with 100 per cent capacity. The theatres have been closed after a lockdown was announced in Telangana on May 12th. According to the reports, the theatres and multiplexes will start soon and will follow COVID-19 protocol. In Andhra Pradesh, the theatres are going to re-open from July 8th with 50% occupancy.

Many directors are eagerly waiting for the theatres to open. The release date of Tollywood movies like Love Story, Virata Parvam, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Tuck Jagadish, etc., has been postponed due to COVID-19.

After the news of theatres opening in the two Telugu states have come out, fans are coming up with crazy comments. Just give a look at it.