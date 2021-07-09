Check Out The TRP Ratings Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada always impressed the audience and it kept the audience hooked to their television sets to watch the show. As we told you earlier too, Kichcha Sudeep is one of the reasons for the Kannada Bigg Boss to become a hit.

Right from the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, the show always garnered record TRP ratings. But when it came to season 8, there have been a lot of hiccups with the show even getting got suspended for a few days due to the pandemic situation in the state. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, Colors Kannada has resumed the show and proved that resuming the Bigg Boss show will be more entertaining and can also get some good TRPs for the channel.

At the start of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, the show's TRP ratings were not impressive as Colors Kannada would focus on Aravind KP and Divya U chemistry following the jodi task. Later, in the second innings also, BBK makers highlighted Aravind and Divya U for their TRP. However, according to reliable sources in the weekdays, the TRP rating of BBK from Urban is 5.3 and 4.0 from Urban Rural. During the weekend, 5.8 TRP from Urban and 4.8 from Urban and Rural. The report states that this week's TRP ratings may be way higher than last week as Divya U is ruling the BBK house. But in 8 seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, season 1 got the highest TRP rating.