Check Out Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss Non Stop

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is getting a mixed response from the audience. The viewership is not as expected and netizens are saying that the content of the show is quite boring, so it is unable to grab the attention of Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. Equations in the house are changing each day, and fights between the contestants are silly. According to the social media analysis, ex-contestants are still struggling to understand the game strategy whereas the challengers (new contestants) are dominating them. The Warriors are overconfident and are not trying to understand the game, instead, they are creating unnecessary drama. Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers say that warriors are not having unity. Anyway, as per the reports, Bigg Boss Non-Stop is not getting good reviews or responses from the audience. A section of the audience says that it is a flop show and requests the Bigg Boss Telugu makers not to continue the OTT show.

Talking about the top contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show, as of now a few contestants have not started their game. But a few contestants like Bindhu, Akhil, Tejasswi, Mahesh Vitta, and Ariyana are playing well and proving themselves. As we all know, the Bigg Boss Non-Stop rule states that the finalist will entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. So we are here to inform you about the predicted top three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Telugu. Bindhu, Mahesh Vitta, and Akhil have many chances to be in the top three positions. Who are your top three contestants? Comment below and do not forget to follow Sakshi Post for more updates.