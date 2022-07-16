Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Favorite Books

Do you know Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan loves reading books? He often tweeted about his library and the books he loved most. From 'Da Vinci Code' & 'Artemis Fowl' to Roald Dahl's books, SRH reads all kinds of books and also suggests his fans read those books. Well, check Shah Rukh Khan's favorite books.

'Da Vinci Code' & 'Artemis Fowl'

The 'Harry Potter' series by JK Rowling

Roald Dahl's books

'David & Goliath' by Malcolm Gladwell

'The Lightning Thief' by Rick Riordan

'The Hollow' by Nora Roberts

'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' by Douglas Adams

'Refusing Heaven' by Jack Gilbert

'The Subterraneans' by Jack Kerouac

'The Dark Tower' by Stephen King