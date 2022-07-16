Check Out Salman Khan's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Hindi 16

Bigg Boss Hindi is the most watched and controversial reality show on the small screen. As we all know, Salman Khan has a special bond and a fan following as the host of Bigg Boss Hindi. Salman Khan hosted "Hindi Bigg Boss" for 11 seasons. Bigg Boss viewers like the way Salman schools the contestants, and we can say that viewers will be waiting for the weekend episode. When the audience saw Salman on the Bigg Boss stage for season 4 no one expected that he would be part of the Hindi Bigg Boss journey for so long. Anyway, people are mad at Salman's style of hosting the show.

As per the reports, Salman is one of the highest-paid host on the small screen. Salman charges Rs 200-350 crore per season. For Bigg Boss Hindi season 15, Salman Khan's remuneration was Rs 350 cr. There is speculation that Salman has asked for a threefold increase in remuneration for the upcoming season 16, which could be Rs 1000 crore. However, it is not officially confirmed news. Bigg Boss Hindi 16 might launch in November.